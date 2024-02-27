TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.42. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

