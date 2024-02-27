TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

FTI stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

