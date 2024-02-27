TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.60 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.66.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

