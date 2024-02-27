Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.93.
Get Our Latest Report on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.