Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.93.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.14. The company has a market cap of C$26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

