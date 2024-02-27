Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Evercore ISI

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

NYSE:TNK opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.24. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

