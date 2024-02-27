Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $227.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $589,948,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

