Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $227.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.24. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.