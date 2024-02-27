Tennant Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tennant by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

