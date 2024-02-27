TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.53. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 8,882,703 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TeraWulf by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 81,033 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

