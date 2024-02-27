Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,289. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

