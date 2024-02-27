Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $229,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 153,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 331.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. 955,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,678. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

