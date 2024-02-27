Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

