Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.50 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.0 %

TPL stock traded up $15.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,575.87. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,000.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,524.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,687.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.