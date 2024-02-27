Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $36.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,166,964 coins and its circulating supply is 972,296,302 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

