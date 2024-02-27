TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for approximately 3.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Bank of America upped their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.28.

TFI International stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

