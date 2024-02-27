TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

