The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$65.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.34.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

TSE BNS opened at C$63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$71.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

