The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BNS traded up C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,865. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.76.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.