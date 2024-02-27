The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 32,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Boeing worth $174,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,312. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

