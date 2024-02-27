The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.05

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BUT stock opened at GBX 1,241.79 ($15.75) on Tuesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 964 ($12.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,182.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,101.61. The firm has a market cap of £530.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,722.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.51) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($71,260.58). Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.