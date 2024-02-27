The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

EL opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after buying an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after purchasing an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.