The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $32.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

