The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of DAWN stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 250,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock worth $240,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

