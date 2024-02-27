The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 12.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.