The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $2.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lion Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Lion Electric by 59.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

