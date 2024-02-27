The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $2.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LEV shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of LEV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $389.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
