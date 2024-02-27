The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

