Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.68. 79,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,938. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

