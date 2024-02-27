Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.0 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.6 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Siemens AG acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

