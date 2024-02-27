Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.68 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.060 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 30.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,758. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

