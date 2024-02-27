Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 264.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.89. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,652.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

