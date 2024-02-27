Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Titan International by 800.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

