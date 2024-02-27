Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 206.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

