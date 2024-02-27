Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $48.27 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $48.27 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.63 or 0.99935933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00189670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,349,726 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,327,452.384389 with 3,467,513,114.1516685 in circulation. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s). More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

