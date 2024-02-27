Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 382,703 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,703 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of America worth $291,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Bank of America by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 990,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 20,537,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,463,227. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

