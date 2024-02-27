Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $134,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. 8,051,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

