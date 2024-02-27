Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $169,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 153,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 331.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.12. 810,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,228. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

