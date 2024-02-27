Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,788,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,777,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Silver Trust worth $117,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 8,281,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,725,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

