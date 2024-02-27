Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.78% of Manulife Financial worth $256,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 966,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,125. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

