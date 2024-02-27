Toronto Dominion Bank Has $424.70 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,071,511 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $424,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,959,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,846,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

