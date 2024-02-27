Toronto Dominion Bank Has $881.64 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,630,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,116 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.81% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $881,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after purchasing an additional 541,053 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 654,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,142. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

