Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,980 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.21% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $221,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $390.63. The stock had a trading volume of 748,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,585. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

