Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,821,785 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,794,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821,785 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $557,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 1,632,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

