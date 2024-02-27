Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 193,117 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 193,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.26% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $139,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

