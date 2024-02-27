Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 50,390 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. 2,087,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

