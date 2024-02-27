Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 22,621 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.45. The company had a trading volume of 819,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.65. The stock has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $375.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

