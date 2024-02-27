Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after buying an additional 1,070,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.44. 430,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

