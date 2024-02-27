Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $202.35. 51,118,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,513,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

