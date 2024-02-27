Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Linde stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.36. 334,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $448.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.91 and its 200-day moving average is $397.21.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
