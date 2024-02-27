Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 28,138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IBB traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.30. 1,053,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,162. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $140.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.