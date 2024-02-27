Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $19.98 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $551.59. 1,158,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,860. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

